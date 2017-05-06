4 cows dead in semi truck rollover - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

4 cows dead in semi truck rollover

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

A semi-truck carrying cattle tipped over on FM 1912 today.

DPS Troopers tell us around 1:30 pm, the driver turned into the entrance of Tyson too fast and rolled over. The driver has minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Northbound traffic has been shut down and initial reports show four cows are dead. 

This is a developing story, stay with us at newschannel10.com for the latest information.

