CONTINUING COVERAGE: Local Election

Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities.

City Council Races

City council races are happening in 14 different cities across the panhandle.

Some are only for mayor or only for some council members.

AMARILLO

BORGER

CANADIAN

CANYON

CLARENDON

DALHART

DARROUZETT

FRITCH

HIGGINS

LAKE TANGLEWOOD

LEFORS

MCLEAN

PAMPA

PANHANDLE

Bond Elections

The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond.

That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit.

A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym.

Walcott ISD in Deaf Smith County is voting on a $1.425 million bond for school improvements.

Another school bond proposed by Childress ISD would allocate $9.8 million to improve every campus in the district, focusing most renovations on the middle school.

The last school bond is $40 million from Borger ISD.

This bond would fund a new stadium, agriculture science facility, and more new buildings and classrooms for the district.

ACCEPTABLE FORMS OF I.D. Texas driver's license

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas personal identification card

Texas concealed handgun license

U.S. military identification

U.S. citizenship certificate

Sales Tax Increase

Sunray will be voting on a 1¢ sales tax increase that would be put toward creating an economic development corporation for the city.

School Board Elections

There are school board races in 16 independent school districts.

All of these races are contested and range from one to four open spots on each school board.

AMARILLO ISD

BORGER ISD

BUSHLAND ISD

CANADIAN ISD

CLARENDON ISD

CHILDRESS ISD

DARROUZETT ISD

DALHART ISD

FOLLETT ISD

FRIONA ISD

GRUVER ISD

HIGGINS ISD

PANHANDLE ISD

PERRYTON ISD

SANFORD-FRITCH ISD

TULIA ISD

Polls are open Saturday, May 6th, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Keep up to date with the results of the elections here on NewsChannel10.com.

