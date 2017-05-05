CONTINUING COVERAGE: Local Election - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Local Election

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities.

City Council Races

City council races are happening in 14 different cities across the panhandle.

Some are only for mayor or only for some council members.

  • AMARILLO
  • BORGER
  • CANADIAN
  • CANYON
  • CLARENDON
  • DALHART
  • DARROUZETT
  • FRITCH
  • HIGGINS
  • LAKE TANGLEWOOD
  • LEFORS
  • MCLEAN
  • PAMPA
  • PANHANDLE

Bond Elections

The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond.

That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit.

A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym.

Walcott ISD in Deaf Smith County is voting on a $1.425 million bond for school improvements.

Another school bond proposed by Childress ISD would allocate $9.8 million to improve every campus in the district, focusing most renovations on the middle school.

The last school bond is $40 million from Borger ISD.

This bond would fund a new stadium, agriculture science facility, and more new buildings and classrooms for the district.

ACCEPTABLE FORMS OF I.D.

  • Texas driver's license

  • Texas Election Identification Certificate

  • Texas personal identification card

  • Texas concealed handgun license

  • U.S. military identification

  • U.S. citizenship certificate 

Sales Tax Increase

Sunray will be voting on a 1¢ sales tax increase that would be put toward creating an economic development corporation for the city.

School Board Elections

There are school board races in 16 independent school districts.

All of these races are contested and range from one to four open spots on each school board.

  • AMARILLO ISD
  • BORGER ISD
  • BUSHLAND ISD
  • CANADIAN ISD
  • CLARENDON ISD
  • CHILDRESS ISD
  • DARROUZETT ISD
  • DALHART ISD
  • FOLLETT ISD
  • FRIONA ISD
  • GRUVER ISD
  • HIGGINS ISD
  • PANHANDLE ISD
  • PERRYTON ISD
  • SANFORD-FRITCH ISD
  • TULIA ISD

Polls are open Saturday, May 6th, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Keep up to date with the results of the elections here on NewsChannel10.com.

