Curry County officials looking for hit and run driver

Curry County officials need your help locating the driver involved in a hit and run.
State troopers continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash in Carson County that killed two people.
Yellow City Street Food will be featured on the Travel Channel's "Food Paradise" segment in about six months.
On May 5, more than 37,000 pounds of apples were donated to food banks across Texas and Eastern New Mexico which will help provide fresh food to under-served families.
