Curry County officials looking for hit and run driver

Curry County officials need your help locating the driver involved in a hit and run.

Officials say a Clovis man's car is now totaled after it was hit as he was heading north on Thornton at Christopher Street.

The car that left the scene is described as a silver ford fusion with two individuals inside, and officials say the car should have damage to the front.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

