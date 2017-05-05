Local restaurant gains national attention

Yellow City Street Food will be featured on the Travel Channel's "Food Paradise" segment in about six months.

We couldn't watch them film the episode, but the show focuses on must-stop food spots across the country. Yellow City Street Food (YCSF) Co-Owner Colin Cummings tells us they were discovered by the Travel Channel through their growing social media accounts. The restaurant opened in 2013 as a small shack and the owners have worked to find creative ways to expand in Amarillo. Cummings said adapting to the changing environment in Amarillo is key for restaurants to succeed in this city.

"I'd say in the last five to ten years, it's gotten more creative. I think there are still a lot of gaps in our restaurant environment," said Cummings. He continued saying, "We have tons of franchises and a lot of the different food categories already covered, so there's definitely a market for creative food that's exciting, interesting, a little surprising and just good atmosphere."

YCSF plans to open another restaurant and brewery downtown as well as get a food truck up and running, and they aren't the only restaurant on the move. The owners of Texas Tea just opened a new Dickey's Barbecue near the corner of Bell and Hillside. President of the Amarillo BBQ Group Justin Howe said his family has been in the restaurant business since the late 1960's and he knows they have a long road ahead of them.

"We've been doing this a long time and we know how hard it is to get the people of Amarillo's trust, so we're gonna sit here until we get it right,"said Howe. He continued saying, "The key to Amarillo is consistency, quality and good service and that sounds cliche, but it's absolutely true. We're not under any impression this is going to be easy."

You can expect two new Dickey's Barbecue locations in Amarillo and one in Dumas. Howe also said they're looking to franchise Texas Tea.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.