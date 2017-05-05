More than 37,000 pounds of apples donated to area food banks - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

More than 37,000 pounds of apples donated to area food banks

(Source: KFDA) (Source: KFDA)
(Source: KFDA) (Source: KFDA)
(Source: KFDA) (Source: KFDA)
(Source: KFDA) (Source: KFDA)
(Source: KFDA) (Source: KFDA)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

On May 5, more than 37,000 pounds of apples were donated to food banks across Texas and Eastern New Mexico which will help provide fresh food to under-served families.

"There's no way we could access all of the fresh produce that we are able to distribute each year without it coming to us as a large scale donation," said Emily Bell, Marketing & Communications Manager for the High Plains Food Bank. "So, this is significant for us."

This donation is part of the United Family's and First Fruits Take a Bite Out of Hunger campaign. 

7 different Texas food banks and the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico received fresh apples.

In the area, more than 4,000 pounds of apples were delivered to the High Plains Food Bank (HPFB) while more than 3,000 were donated to the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico.

"There's so many food insecure families that we are glad to be able to help," said Paul Evans, United Supermarkets Regional Operations VP. "There's a need everywhere, and if United Supermarkets can contribute to the communities that are supporting us, we feel excited to be able to help them."

The HPFB distributes about 7 million pounds of food each year and about two thirds of that food is fresh produce.

The Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico distributes about 2 million, and both give this food to hundreds of food pantries in food insecure communities.

The plan is to distribute these apples with other fresh produce in those under-served communities as soon as possible.

"But the need is still very high, we are hoping to have a more balanced year," said Bell. "We do see a little bit of a lower donation in the summer time where we have a greater need, so this happening just before summer is a big deal."

Although this donation will help more than 31 counties in the area, monetary donations are still in high demand.

If you want to help your local food bank, just one dollar can purchase at least four meals or about five pounds of food.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • What to expect on Saturday's ballots across the panhandle

    What to expect on Saturday's ballots across the panhandle

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:28:56 GMT
    Source: RNNSource: RNN
    Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities. Bond Elections The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond. That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit. A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym. Walcott...
    Election day is Saturday in the panhandle, and here are the big issues being voted on in different cities. Bond Elections The Hemphill County Hospital District is holding an election for a $13.8 million bond. That money would be used to build a brand new nursing home with a memory care unit. A $45 million bond election for Hereford ISD would build a pre-K facility, student activities center, visitor check in, improve safety and renovate the high school gym. Walcott...

  • Curry County officials looking for hit and run driver

    Curry County officials looking for hit and run driver

    Friday, May 5 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-05-06 02:08:51 GMT
    SOURCE: Curry County Crime StoppersSOURCE: Curry County Crime Stoppers

    Curry County officials need your help locating the driver involved in a hit and run. 

    Curry County officials need your help locating the driver involved in a hit and run. 

  • breaking

    2 killed Friday afternoon during I-40 wreck

    2 killed Friday afternoon during I-40 wreck

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:46:28 GMT

    State troopers continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash in Carson County that killed two people.

    State troopers continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash in Carson County that killed two people.

    •   
Powered by Frankly