Borger ISD proposes $40 million school bond

BORGER, TX (KFDA) -

A $40 million bond would allow Borger ISD to bring in what they say are much needed renovations and a new stadium.

If passed, the bond would bring improvements to the intermediate, middle and high schools.

Students who attend both middle and intermediate schools would have new fine arts classrooms.

Right now the school's auditorium is too small to fit all the students during assemblies and events, but a new "gymatorium" would change that.

"There is a lot of need as far as plumbing for the facilities, restrooms and the infrastructures," William Prock, member of the Borger Citizens Committee said.

School officials would also add new parking lots and drop off lanes to help with morning and afternoon traffic.

A new sports stadium is another project the school hopes to complete.

"The big thing about this is we are going to have an eight lane track so we can have district track meets," Prock explained. "We can have soccer games on the field, which we haven't had on our current stadium. It is not just a football stadium, it is a multi-sport stadium where the students and several of the community members can use going forward."

The school district plans on expanding most of its campuses and build a new agricultural science facility as well.

"Currently we have a lot of lack out there and the kids and animals can't practice their walks ," Prock said. "They can't practice their shows, and so when they get to these shows, the animals a lot of them don't know how to act, and they will attack other animals and things of that nature."

Prock says the new Ag site would allow students to have classes out there, take care of their animals and practice for their shows.

"At the end of the day, we hope everyone just sees the need for this because this is a bond of need and not a want," Prock said.

All day tomorrow Borger residents will have the opportunity to decide whether this bond passes or not.

For a full list of the proposed improvements for Borger ISD you can click here.

