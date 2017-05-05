Amarillo man sentenced for child abuse convictions

An Amarillo man has been sentenced to two life terms and 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Jesus Herrera Junior was found guilty of molesting three young girls.

The jury recommended life on the two continuous cases of abuse and 20 years on the indecency charge.

Herrera will serve each of the sentences consecutively.

