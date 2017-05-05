Amarillo man sentenced for child abuse convictions

Authorities say a pedestrian hit by a car Thursday evening and taken to a hospital in critical condition has died.
An Amarillo man has been sentenced to two life terms and 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child by contact.
State troopers remain on scene of a single-vehicle crash in Carson County that killed two people.
A nation-wide trend has some teachers and health officials speaking out about the need for "fidget tools."
One local organization is raising money for a national program that helps first responders help patients in a time of crisis.
