2 killed Friday afternoon during I-40 wreck

State troopers remain on scene of a single-vehicle crash in Carson County that killed two people.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately identify the two deceased victims. Two other occupants were airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 40 near mile marker 100.

Authorities say the driver over-corrected the vehicle and veered off the road. The driver traveled back onto the road, then rolled over and landed in the barrel ditch.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.