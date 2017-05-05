2 killed Friday afternoon during I-40 wreck - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

2 killed Friday afternoon during I-40 wreck

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

State troopers remain on scene of a single-vehicle crash in Carson County that killed two people.

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately identify the two deceased victims. Two other occupants were airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries. 

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 40 near mile marker 100.

Authorities say the driver over-corrected the vehicle and veered off the road. The driver traveled back onto the road, then rolled over and landed in the barrel ditch. 

