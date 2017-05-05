Sunray voters face tax proposal at polls

A one cent sales tax raise could help the city of Sunray fund economic development and improve city streets.

First the proposal will have to be approved by Sunray's voter during the local election Saturday. If the measure had been in place at the start of this year it would have generated an additional $5,800 for the town, according to information available from the Texas Comptroller's office.

