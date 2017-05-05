What's on your ballot? - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

What's on your ballot?

See what's on your local ballot before you go to the polls Saturday using the links below.

To vote, residents must have one of the following forms of identification:

  • Texas driver's license
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate
  • Texas personal identification card
  • Texas concealed handgun license
  • U.S. military identification
  • U.S. citizenship certificate
  • U.S. Passport

AMARILLO: City of Amarillo, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo College Board of Regents | Meet the AC Board of Regents candidates

BUSHLAND: Bushland Independent School District

CANADIAN: City of Canadian General Ballot | Canadian ISD

CANYON: City of Canyon General Ballot

CHILDRESS: Childress ISD

DALHART: City of Dalhart General Ballot | Dalhart ISD

HEREFORD: Hereford ISD | Hereford ISD trying to pass bond to fun school facility renovations

PAMPA: City of Pampa

PANHANDLE: City of Panhandle | Panhandle ISD

PERRYTON: Perryton ISD

TULIA: Tulia ISD Place 4 | Tulia ISD Place 5

