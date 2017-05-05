What's on your ballot?

See what's on your local ballot before you go to the polls Saturday using the links below.
To vote, residents must have one of the following forms of identification:
AMARILLO: City of Amarillo, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo College Board of Regents | Meet the AC Board of Regents candidates
BUSHLAND: Bushland Independent School District
CANADIAN: City of Canadian General Ballot | Canadian ISD
CANYON: City of Canyon General Ballot
CHILDRESS: Childress ISD
DALHART: City of Dalhart General Ballot | Dalhart ISD
HEREFORD: Hereford ISD | Hereford ISD trying to pass bond to fun school facility renovations
PAMPA: City of Pampa
PANHANDLE: City of Panhandle | Panhandle ISD
PERRYTON: Perryton ISD
TULIA: Tulia ISD Place 4 | Tulia ISD Place 5
Amarillo police are investigating an accident that sent one woman to the hospital.
One local organization is raising money for a national program that helps first responders help patients in a time of crisis.
