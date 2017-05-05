Senior Ambassadors Coalition raising money for Vial of Life initiative

One local organization is raising money for a national program that helps first responders help patients in a time of crisis.

Saturday, May 6 is the Senior Ambassadors Coalition's annual Mothers Day Tea and all of the proceeds from the event are going to be used for the Vial of Life initiative.

The first thing first responders want to know is your list of medications, and when you can’t speak for yourself or you are confused, in pain or scared, the vial of life can speak for you. This simple, free Vial of Life kit has saved hundreds of thousands of lives. There have been more than 2 million kits delivered and counting.

The goal of the Senior Ambassadors Coalition is to raise awareness of the Vials of Life here in the Panhandle in hopes of saving lives.

"Anyone who has to take medication should have a vial in there fridge, "says, Pam Thomas, Co-chair of the Mothers Day Tea. "Also some people get two and put it in there glove box in case of an accident. Everyone no matter your age should have a Vial of Life. Medications react differently and this will help first responders know how to care for you."

The Mothers Day Tea is taking place Saturday, May 6, starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is being held at Polk Street Methodist Christian Life Center, The Loft (2nd Floor), at 1401 S. Polk. You can still buy tickets at the door for $25. This is a great event to bring your mother, daughter or grandmother.

If you are interested in having a Vile of Life in your home or car, head to VialofLife.com and download the form and fill it out, the best part is, it's FREE.

1. Fill out the Vial of Life form.

Make blank copies of the form to keep your information current or maintain and store your updated information online.

Fill out the backside of the Vial of Life form. Answer all or any pertinent questions.

2. Place the decal on front of a plastic baggie.

Place the form you filled out in the plastic baggie.

You may also consider placing the following items in the baggie.

- Copy of EKG

- Living Will or Equivalent

- DNR (Do Not Resuscitate)

- Recent Picture of Yourself



3. Place the baggie on refrigerator door.

Securely tape plastic baggie on the front of your refrigerator door.

Place the decal on your refrigerator – this could be on the front or side of the refrigerator, whichever is easiest for EMS personnel to see and access.



4. Place the second decal on front door.

Place the decal on the front door so it can easily be seen by anyone responding to an emergency.

