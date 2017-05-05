One woman hit by car, transported to hospital in critical condition

Amarillo police are investigating an accident that sent one woman to the hospital.

Just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday officers were called to the 9700 block of south Coulter.

Upon arrival they found 34 year old Jana Beth Cain had been hit by a car.

Police say Cain walked out in front of a southbound GMC Yukon.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No citations were issued for this incident.

