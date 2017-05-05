One woman hit by car, transported to hospital in critical condition

Amarillo police are investigating an accident that sent one woman to the hospital.
Just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday officers were called to the 9700 block of south Coulter.
Upon arrival they found 34 year old Jana Beth Cain had been hit by a car.
Police say Cain walked out in front of a southbound GMC Yukon.
She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
No citations were issued for this incident.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Amarillo police are investigating an accident that sent one woman to the hospital.
Amarillo police are investigating an accident that sent one woman to the hospital.
One local organization is raising money for a national program that helps first responders help patients in a time of crisis.
One local organization is raising money for a national program that helps first responders help patients in a time of crisis.
Weather Outlook for Friday, May 5
Weekend Weather Outlook
The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.
The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.