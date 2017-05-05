One woman dead after being hit by car

Authorities say a pedestrian hit by a car Thursday evening and taken to a hospital in critical condition has died.

The Amarillo Police Department identified the victim as Jana Beth Cain, 34. Cain reportedly walked into front of a car in the 9700 block of South Coulter St. around 10 p.m.

No citations have been issued for the incident.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.