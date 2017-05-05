Weekend Weather: Warm & sunny with light winds

Weekend Weather Outlook

It will be another quiet day with temps in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight winds will be slightly breezy under mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday will be another dry day with warmer temps in the 80’s. Skies will once again be sunny and winds will be breezy with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Sunday will be warm and breezy with temps once again in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Then late in the day Sunday a few isolated thunderstorms may start to develop.

This will lead into a more active pattern for next week as our high pressure system moves out and low pressure moves in, bringing the chance for showers and storms through the middle of next week.

- Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Tracker App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.