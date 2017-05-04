Stolen motorcycle recovered - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Stolen motorcycle recovered

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

On Thursday, May 3, officers observed a victim of an aggravated assault that detectives needed to speak with.

The officers contacted them in a home on 4300 South Tyler Street. 

While speaking with the subject, officers say they saw a 2014 Triumph motorcycle that had been reported stolen on April 28. The motorcycle is valued at $12,000.

PABTU detectives were contacted, and a search warrant was drafted. Once the warrant was obtained, detectives found several more motorcycles inside the home. None of the other motorcycles have been identified as stolen at this time.

The reported stolen motorcycle was seized, impounded and the owner was contacted. Detectives say they also recovered stolen license plates, a ballistic vest and bullets.
No arrests have been made at this time.

PABTU would like to remind everyone that tips are valuable and necessary when working with and assisting law enforcement. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Investigators split on what may have happened to Thomas Brown

    Investigators split on what may have happened to Thomas Brown

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:40:49 GMT
    Thomas Brown / Source: Penny Meek, Thomas's motherThomas Brown / Source: Penny Meek, Thomas's mother
    Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis believes missing teen Thomas Brown is still alive. But as we enter the sixth month since his disappearance, private investigators aren't so sure. Klein Investigations, a private firm hired by brown's family, said based on their searches, there's a 70% chance that Brown is dead. Lewis said there's no evidence to back that up. Both groups are continuing their investigations, and have some updates in the case they can share. A cadaver d...
    Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis believes missing teen Thomas Brown is still alive. But as we enter the sixth month since his disappearance, private investigators aren't so sure. Klein Investigations, a private firm hired by brown's family, said based on their searches, there's a 70% chance that Brown is dead. Lewis said there's no evidence to back that up. Both groups are continuing their investigations, and have some updates in the case they can share. A cadaver d...

  • Proposed bill could once again change Texas school rating system

    Proposed bill could once again change Texas school rating system

    The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.

    The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.

  • Stolen motorcycle recovered

    Stolen motorcycle recovered

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:19:47 GMT
    SOURCE: Amarillo Police DepartmentSOURCE: Amarillo Police Department

    The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

    The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly