Stolen motorcycle recovered

The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

On Thursday, May 3, officers observed a victim of an aggravated assault that detectives needed to speak with.

The officers contacted them in a home on 4300 South Tyler Street.

While speaking with the subject, officers say they saw a 2014 Triumph motorcycle that had been reported stolen on April 28. The motorcycle is valued at $12,000.

PABTU detectives were contacted, and a search warrant was drafted. Once the warrant was obtained, detectives found several more motorcycles inside the home. None of the other motorcycles have been identified as stolen at this time.

The reported stolen motorcycle was seized, impounded and the owner was contacted. Detectives say they also recovered stolen license plates, a ballistic vest and bullets.

No arrests have been made at this time.

PABTU would like to remind everyone that tips are valuable and necessary when working with and assisting law enforcement.

