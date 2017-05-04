Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspected credit card thief

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying this man who they believe used a stolen credit card at several locations around Amarillo.

Officials say the victim had their wallet stolen at a doctor's office.

If you have any information about who this man is or where to find him, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online here.

If your tip leads to the suspect's identification or arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

