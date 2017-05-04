Fill The Boot 2017 breaks record

This year's Fill the Boot campaign raised a record-breaking $60,565 to help support those with muscular dystrophy, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and related life-threatening diseases.

Members of the Amarillo Fire Department and Profession Fire Fighters Association Local 542 spent two days on the streets of Amarillo raising money to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"The fire fighters of Amarillo Fire Department and Profession Fire Fighters Association Local 542 have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA's families during this year's Fill the Boot campaign," said Amarillo Area Director Chelsea Nichols. "This year's Fill the Boot was a success, and we are grateful for the generosity of those in the Amarillo community who have helped individuals with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases truly live unlimited."

