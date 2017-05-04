Fill The Boot 2017 breaks record - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Fill The Boot 2017 breaks record

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

This year's Fill the Boot campaign raised a record-breaking $60,565 to help support those with muscular dystrophy, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and related life-threatening diseases. 

Members of the Amarillo Fire Department and Profession Fire Fighters Association Local 542 spent two days on the streets of Amarillo raising money to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"The fire fighters of Amarillo Fire Department and Profession Fire Fighters Association Local 542 have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA's families during this year's Fill the Boot campaign," said Amarillo Area Director Chelsea Nichols. "This year's Fill the Boot was a success, and we are grateful for the generosity of those in the Amarillo community who have helped individuals with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases truly live unlimited."

For more about this year's campaign, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Investigators split on what may have happened to Thomas Brown

    Investigators split on what may have happened to Thomas Brown

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:40:49 GMT
    Thomas Brown / Source: Penny Meek, Thomas's motherThomas Brown / Source: Penny Meek, Thomas's mother
    Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis believes missing teen Thomas Brown is still alive. But as we enter the sixth month since his disappearance, private investigators aren't so sure. Klein Investigations, a private firm hired by brown's family, said based on their searches, there's a 70% chance that Brown is dead. Lewis said there's no evidence to back that up. Both groups are continuing their investigations, and have some updates in the case they can share. A cadaver d...
    Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis believes missing teen Thomas Brown is still alive. But as we enter the sixth month since his disappearance, private investigators aren't so sure. Klein Investigations, a private firm hired by brown's family, said based on their searches, there's a 70% chance that Brown is dead. Lewis said there's no evidence to back that up. Both groups are continuing their investigations, and have some updates in the case they can share. A cadaver d...

  • Proposed bill could once again change Texas school rating system

    Proposed bill could once again change Texas school rating system

    The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.

    The Texas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill that could change rating systems for all Texas public schools.

  • Stolen motorcycle recovered

    Stolen motorcycle recovered

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:19:47 GMT
    SOURCE: Amarillo Police DepartmentSOURCE: Amarillo Police Department

    The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

    The Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) and Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) have recovered a stolen motorcycle.

    •   
Powered by Frankly