Women of Faith and Power conference taking place this weekend

The Women of Faith and Power conference will take place in Amarillo this weekend.

The conference kicks off at Holy Trinity Church of God in Christ Friday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m. There will be several musical guests performing, and the first night of the conference is free and open to the public.

The conference will resume Saturday, May 6 at 10:00 a.m. and will feature speakers from different churches in Amarillo.Tickets for Saturday's conference are $20 including breakfast and lunch.

For more information about the conference, call (806) 670-7113.

