Amarillo SPCA holds adoption weekend

The Amarillo SPCA will hold an adoption weekend with special adoption prices and a "family fun day" for pets and owners this weekend.

Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, PetSmart and the Amarillo SPCA will host the National Adoption Weekend where dogs and cats are available for adoption for only $85.

Adoption fees include sterilization, rabies vaccination, micro-chipping and up-to-date shots.

National Adoption Weekend will be held at PetSmart on 2800 South Soncy in Amarillo. Adoptions will be from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Amarillo SPCA will also host Muttfest 2017 at Memorial Park in Amarillo on Sunday, May 7 from 12:00 pm. to 5:00 p.m.

Muttfest is a free, "family fun day" for pets and their owners.

Event goers can purchase food and drinks from Rudy's County Store and BBQ, Party Stop, and other vendors. There will be pet contests, a silent auction and pet-related vendor booths. Lone Star Veterinary Services will also be available for low-cost vaccinations.

All proceeds will benefit the Amarillo SPCA.

For more information on these events or adopting a pet, call Amarillo SPCA at (808) 622-0055.

