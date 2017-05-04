Moore County officials looking for fugitive - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials looking for fugitive

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are asking for your help locating this week's fugitive.

Rafael Gutierrez is wanted for assault on a family/house member with previous convictions. 

If you have any information on where to find Gutierrez, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly