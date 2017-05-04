Moore County officials looking for fugitive

Moore County officials are asking for your help locating this week's fugitive.

Rafael Gutierrez is wanted for assault on a family/house member with previous convictions.

If you have any information on where to find Gutierrez, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

