National Tourism Week continues with Museum Day

This week is National Tourism Week and the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Council is challenging visitors and residents to Go Bigger.

If museums are not one of the first things you think of when you think of Amarillo, you may be missing out on our history, culture, or just some great fun.

7 museums are offering special deals to customers to attract not only visitors through the doors but Amarillo residents as well.

Participants include:

Amarillo Museum of Art - choice of free poster.

American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum - buy one admission, get one admission free.

Bill’s Backyard Classics - half-price admission.

Don Harrington Discovery Center - half-price admission.

Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian - free admission to parents with children and half price admission to unaccompanied adults.

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum - $5 day (all admissions are just $5).

Texas Air & Space Museum - all visitors eligible for $25 gift certificate in TASM Gift Shop.

Tourism is an important part of Amarillo's economic fabric. Visitors spend almost $1600 every minute in Amarillo, which is over $840 million a year.

"We are passionate about Amarillo," says, Eric Miller at the Convention and Visitors Council. "We want to share that passion with folks that are leisure travelers, business travelers or family travelers. We just want to share that passion with everyone."

2017 Museum Day is this Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

For more information visit visitamarillo.com

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.