Thursday's Weather: Warmer temps and lots of sunshine to end the week

Weather Outlook for Thursday, May 4

Temperatures warm up to end the week.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph. Overnight skies will stay mostly clear with lows in the 40s.

We warm back into the 70s and 80s on Friday with dry conditions continuing into the weekend.

Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s over the weekend under mostly sunny skies.

Active weather begins next week with the chance for some late day storms beginning Sunday evening, continuing through the start of next week.

- Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

