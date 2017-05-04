Blount Fine Foods, Corp. recalls frozen meals due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

Blount Fine Foods, Corp., a McKinney, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 8,685 pounds of Beef Chile Colorado frozen meals due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products are mislabeled as Beef Chile Colorado, but the packaged product contains cheese enchiladas with milk as an ingredient. Milk is a known allergen and is not declared on the product label.

The frozen Beef Chile Colorado products were produced on Nov. 23, 2016. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

10-oz retail cartons containing “SAFFRON ROAD BEEF CHILE COLORADO WITH MESQUITE BLACK BEANS & GARLIC RICE” with “Best By” dates of “05/23/18 AP.”

The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number on the packaging because the company was producing a U.S. Food and Drug Administration product. These items were shipped to distribution centers located in Pennsylvania and Texas.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Media with questions about the recall can call Jack Acree, American Halal Company executive vice president, at (203) 202-3937. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the America Halal Company Consumer Hotline at (855) 562-2835.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

USDA Recall Classifications Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death. Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

Source: fsis.usda.gov