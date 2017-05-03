Stop the Bleed aims to save more lives

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the top cause of death for people in the first half of their lives is trauma. These events can range from car accidents to violence and generally result in the victim bleeding.

After the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut, the attending physician said the primary reason 27 children could not be saved was because they bled too much before getting professional care.

In response to this event, the Stop the Bleed Campaign was created to educate people on how to respond during the most critical moments after a person is injured.

"The first responders, typically the EMS, will take some time to arrive on scene but most critically injured people can't wait that long," said Micheal Green with Z-Medica. "Immediate responders need to know how to use a tourniquet and hemostatic dressing to save lives."

In the event of a serious situation a tourniquet applied high and tight above the wound can stop the bleeding until the paramedics arrive. Lessons taught today are currently being used by military, police, doctors and now medical students.

The campaign hopes to expand the scope of people educated, to increase the chances of saving more lives. Large car manufacturers are considering adding in a Stop the Bleed Kit to reduce the chances of people bleeding out after a car accident.

"These training session are essential," said Micheal Hansen, a third year medical student at Texas Tech. "If you don't have these, you will be out of practice and will hesitate when the time comes."

