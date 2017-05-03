Amarillo providing resources to prevent area rabies outbreak

Hemphill county residents could see an increase in property taxes in order to fund a new nursing home.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the top cause of death for people in the first half of their lives is trauma.
Potter county is making sure inmates who suffer from a mental illness receive the appropriate help.
The Amarillo VA and Municipal Court are teaming up to help local veterans resolve any outstanding city-issued tickets, citations or violations Thursday, May 4.
The Dalhart Police Department is trying to find the individual(s) who vandalized the new concrete retaining wall at the Highway 87 underpass.
