Search is on for person who killed 3-week-old horse in Pampa

Gray County officials are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a Pampa woman's 3-week-old horse. We want to warn you, some of the images you are about to see are graphic.

Ruth Hartman runs the stables, where she houses many horses she has rescued, nursed to good health and bred. She recently experienced great losses, as six of her horses died during the wildfires in March.

As if that was not devastating enough, on Monday one of her colts was fatally shot in the neck in broad daylight. Hartman tells us it was obvious the person used a high powered weapon and shot the colt at a fairly close range.

"I have no clue why. Just some random, silly, sick game I guess, I don't know. It's crazy the way it happened and when I got here, the sheriff was already here and was already investigating it," said Hartman.

Hartman says she had high hopes for the Einstein colt, as his parents are both champions. The family hoped he could compete as a show horse.

"It was kind of senseless that he was taken away. This baby just barely got a start on life," said Hartman.

The mother of the killed colt has been visibly upset the past few days, even trying to adopt some of her sister's babies.

"It's pretty tough to watch them. Some of them grieve a lot and some of the horses don't much at all, but this particular mare is so worried about not having her baby that she's trying to steal another horse's baby. And it's pretty heartbreaking to watch her," said Hartman.

Unfortunately law enforcement does not have a lot to go off of, but the investigation continues. Hartman is now offering a reward over $3,000 to find the person who did this.

She is also encouraging others with animals in the area to keep an eye out.

"To do this to an animal, much less a baby, I mean oh my gosh....I can't wrap my mind around what would possess somebody to do something like this."

