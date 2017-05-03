Amarillo Crime Stoppers still searching for hit and run suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers are still searching for the suspect of a hit and run 11 months later.

While visiting Amarillo, Jana Rae Pittman was struck by a vehicle while walking in the area of I-40 and Bell around 4:40 a.m.

The vehicle fled from the scene and Jana died of injuries from the collision. The driver and vehicle have not been identified or located.

Investigators believe the vehicle is possibly red in color with damage to the front passenger side. The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit has released pictures of a headlight assembly which they believe to be from the suspect's vehicle.

If you have any information about this hit and run, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or send a tip online here.

If your tip leads to the identification and arrest of the driver responsible for the hit and run, you could receive a reward of up to $10,000.

