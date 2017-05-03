Amarillo VA helping veterans resolve court issues

The Amarillo VA and Municipal Court are teaming up to help local veterans resolve any outstanding city-issued tickets, citations or violations Thursday, May 4.

Veterans will have a chance to meet with a city prosecutor, judge and area veteran agencies to find a solution to handling the citations.

The service will be available from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Municipal Court located at 201 Southeast 4th Avenue.

