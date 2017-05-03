Dalhart Police Department seeking information on vandalism

The Dalhart Police Department is trying to find the individual(s) who vandalized the new concrete retaining wall at the Highway 87 underpass.

Officials say the highway project and the wall have cost the tax payers a substantial amount of money.

If you have any information on who may have caused this damage, contact the Dalhart Police Department at (806) 244-5546.

