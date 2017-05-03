Stolen items returned, 2 booked into jail

Two men have been arrested after police recovered items reported as stolen during two auto burglary investigations.

The Amarillo Police Department said Jeffery Bowers, 22, and Daniel Perry, 25, were located in the 6800 block of Bent Oak and were in possession of the various items.

The two were arrested and booked into the Potter County jail on auto burglary charges.

All items have been returned to their owners, police said.

