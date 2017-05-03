Hand massager recalled after shooting flames burn consumers

Close to 400,000 hand-held massagers are being recalled by the company HoMedics after numerous reports of smoking, sparks and shooting flames.

Three models of the massager are included in the recall and they all have a power cord that seems to be the problem. Those models are HHP-375H, HHP-250 and the PA-MH-THP. Each of them have a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord.

Company officials say the cord can break near the base of the massager and expose the wire which then creates a shock or burn hazard.

So far, 140 reports have been made concerning the cord burning, with 15 of those reports being burn injuries to consumer's fingers and other parts of the body.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massagers and contact HoMedics for instructions on removing the cord. You can also receive a refund in the form of a credit for any replacement product from the firm.

Call HoMedics toll-free at 888-803-0509 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.homedics.com and click on the Product Recall tab for more information.

