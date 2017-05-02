Officer Scherlen honored in Austin - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Officer Scherlen honored in Austin

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department
SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department
SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department
SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department
SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department SOURCE: Amarillo Police Department

The Amarillo Police Department Honor Guard visited Austin to honor fallen officer Justin Scherlen Tuesday, May 2.

The Honor Guard visited the Peace Officer Memorial where Scherlen's name was placed on the Peace Officer's Memorial wall. 

Officer Scherlen died from an infection in August 2016 on a family trip to New Mexico while recovering from a crash that happened the year before.

There was an outpouring of support from the Amarillo community while he was recovering and after his death

He was responding to a routine call when he was struck directly by a jeep that crossed into his lane early in the morning  on Sept. 8, 2015. He suffered multiple injuries to his legs and back and underwent several surgeries during the following months.

The driver of the jeep, Brian David Moody, was later charged with intoxication assault on a peace officer and a second count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Hand massager recalled after shooting flames burn consumers

    Hand massager recalled after shooting flames burn consumers

    Close to 400,000 hand-held massagers are being recalled by the company HoMedics after numerous reports of smoking, sparks and shooting flames.

    Close to 400,000 hand-held massagers are being recalled by the company HoMedics after numerous reports of smoking, sparks and shooting flames.

  • Maxor to stay in Amarillo following multi-million dollar deal

    Maxor to stay in Amarillo following multi-million dollar deal

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:28:26 GMT

    A large pharmaceutical company will be staying in Amarillo after a multi-million dollar deal was created to keep them from leaving. After decades of being headquartered in Amarillo, Maxor National Pharmacy Services was looking into expansion opportunities that would cause them to move out of the city. "We didn't want to," said Maxor's CEO Mike Ellis. "It's obviously very expensive. We've got a very large, loyal workforce in Amarillo. I took it to the city leaders and ...

    A large pharmaceutical company will be staying in Amarillo after a multi-million dollar deal was created to keep them from leaving. After decades of being headquartered in Amarillo, Maxor National Pharmacy Services was looking into expansion opportunities that would cause them to move out of the city. "We didn't want to," said Maxor's CEO Mike Ellis. "It's obviously very expensive. We've got a very large, loyal workforce in Amarillo. I took it to the city leaders and ...

  • The biggest challenges facing small businesses

    The biggest challenges facing small businesses

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:26:41 GMT

    According to the annual Texas Small Business Needs Assessment Poll, access to capital is the top challenge facing small businesses.

    According to the annual Texas Small Business Needs Assessment Poll, access to capital is the top challenge facing small businesses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly