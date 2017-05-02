Canyon's snack pak 4 kids seeing facility growth - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Canyon's snack pak 4 kids seeing facility growth

CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

On May 2, Canyon's Snack Pak 4 Kids held a groundbreaking for their new facility which will double the size of their current packing center.

Right now, Snack Pak feeds over 1,000 students in the Canyon Independent School District. With this new facility, they hope to feed hundreds of additional children as the district continues to grow.

"Canyon ISD is growing by leaps and bounds," says Snack Pak 4 Kids Canyon Executive Director, Cindy Sheets. "They have already started a new school over on Sundown and Western and have a couple more schools already on the calendar. So, we are looking to get ahead of that this year and be ready for those children the minute that they are ready to accept the food. So, we are very grateful."

Over 400 volunteers help pack and distribute these lunches in the districts 15 campuses. They prepare the meals in the standing 1,300 square foot building.

"We provide snacks for the children to take home on Friday's that will get them through the weekend," said Sheets. "It's about 66 hours from lunch on Friday to breakfast on Monday, so this is something that will tie them over on those long weekends."

The expansion will add a warehouse, a distribution area and more packing space. If all goes as planned, this center could open before the new school year.

"We are very excited, said Sheets. "We need the space. Anyone that packs with us knows it's a very important thing. We need that room so we can pack and get things to these kids."

Although the funding for the additional facility is near complete, Snack Pak is still in need of monetary donations, juices and peanut butter.

If you are looking to donate or volunteer, this nonprofit is located at 11805 I-27 off of Mack Rd.

