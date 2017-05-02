Dumas Police looking for missing man - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Dumas Police looking for missing man

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers

The Dumas Police Department and Moore County Crime Stoppers need your help finding a man who has not been seen in several days.

Officials say they need to speak with Mickey Harris to ensure that he is safe. 

If you have any information on where to find Mickey Harris, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here

