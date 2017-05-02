Canyon officials urging caution after woman's dog found skinned

Close to 400,000 hand-held massagers are being recalled by the company HoMedics after numerous reports of smoking, sparks and shooting flames.
A large pharmaceutical company will be staying in Amarillo after a multi-million dollar deal was created to keep them from leaving. After decades of being headquartered in Amarillo, Maxor National Pharmacy Services was looking into expansion opportunities that would cause them to move out of the city. "We didn't want to," said Maxor's CEO Mike Ellis. "It's obviously very expensive. We've got a very large, loyal workforce in Amarillo. I took it to the city leaders and ...
According to the annual Texas Small Business Needs Assessment Poll, access to capital is the top challenge facing small businesses.
The Amarillo Police Department Honor Guard visited Austin to honor fallen officer Justin Scherlen Tuesday, May 2.
On May 2, Canyon's Snack Pak 4 Kids held a groundbreaking for their new facility which will double the size of their current packing center.
