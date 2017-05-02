Canyon officials urging caution after woman's dog found skinned

The vicious attack of a dog in Canyon has the Police Department speaking out, urging residents to take caution.

A woman and her family are in shock after the death of their family dog. And though the Police Department has concluded their investigation, some are skeptical of the cause.

We have seen the photos and have chosen not to show them, as they are incredibly graphic.

A Canyon woman says she left her home for 15 minutes with her 7 foot gates locked on Friday afternoon and when she arrived, she found her small dachshund was dead and skinned.

She immediately contacted Canyon Police. Through their investigation, the department reached out to entities including the wildlife division of the USDA.

"She had indicated that maybe somebody had come in her backyard to do that. But her gates...she practiced good crime prevention and her gates were locked. So that led us to believe that maybe a wild animal had got in that backyard," said Canyon Police Chief Dale Davis.

Davis tells us they concluded it was a fox (or multiple) that did this.

But documents we obtained from Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare indicate a complaint from a friend of the dog's owner, that says she believed her dog was skinned by someone, in retaliation.

"There was a large bite along the neck and that's indicative of a wild animal attack, that's how they kill their prey. It is a little different because this is the first one that I know of in a long time, I guess forever, that I've been here. And I just don't want to see it happen anymore," said Davis.

Now Canyon officials are asking residents to be on the lookout for these animals, especially considering this attack happened during the day...possibly indicating a rabid animal.

"We are going to have to stay abreast of what continues to transpire over into the west and southwest part of town. We've got to make sure that these wild animals don't cause additional killing of small animals."

Davis says the case is closed. The family did not wish to go on camera, but they tell us their pet has been taken to be cremated.

