Investigation ongoing after rifles found in Dalhart High School student's car

An investigation is ongoing after Dalhart High School officials discovered two rifles in a student's vehicle in the high school parking lot Monday, May 1.

Around 2:30 p.m., the school became aware of the two rifles in the student's vehicle.

The student was in the high school building participating in class when the rifles were discovered.

Upon receiving the report, Dalhart ISD says it immediately began a law enforcement investigation into the matter, as well as began conducting a separate investigation.

Dalhart ISD says it "considers the possession of a firearm on school property by a student to be an extremely serious disciplinary infraction, as well as a criminal matter, and it is being treated as such.

All required actions concerning this matter have been taken by the district, but we will continue to fully cooperate with all authorities having jurisdiction over this matter as needed and to the fullest extent permitted by law."

The district says it will continue to take all measures to maintain a safe and secure environment at all campuses.

Due to state and federal privacy laws, the district is not disclosing any further information at this time.

