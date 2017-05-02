Investigation ongoing after rifles found in Dalhart High School - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Investigation ongoing after rifles found in Dalhart High School student's car

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Dalhart ISD SOURCE: Dalhart ISD

An investigation is ongoing after Dalhart High School officials discovered two rifles in a student's vehicle in the high school parking lot Monday, May 1.

Around 2:30 p.m., the school became aware of the two rifles in the student's vehicle.

The student was in the high school building participating in class when the rifles were discovered. 

Upon receiving the report, Dalhart ISD says it immediately began a law enforcement investigation into the matter, as well as began conducting a separate investigation. 

Dalhart ISD says it "considers the possession of a firearm on school property by a student to be an extremely serious disciplinary infraction, as well as a criminal matter, and it is being treated as such.

All required actions concerning this matter have been taken by the district, but we will continue to fully cooperate with all authorities having jurisdiction over this matter as needed and to the fullest extent permitted by law."

The district says it will continue to take all measures to maintain a safe and secure environment at all campuses.

Due to state and federal privacy laws, the district is not disclosing any further information at this time.  

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Hand massager recalled after shooting flames burn consumers

    Hand massager recalled after shooting flames burn consumers

    Close to 400,000 hand-held massagers are being recalled by the company HoMedics after numerous reports of smoking, sparks and shooting flames.

    Close to 400,000 hand-held massagers are being recalled by the company HoMedics after numerous reports of smoking, sparks and shooting flames.

  • Maxor to stay in Amarillo following multi-million dollar deal

    Maxor to stay in Amarillo following multi-million dollar deal

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:28:26 GMT

    A large pharmaceutical company will be staying in Amarillo after a multi-million dollar deal was created to keep them from leaving. After decades of being headquartered in Amarillo, Maxor National Pharmacy Services was looking into expansion opportunities that would cause them to move out of the city. "We didn't want to," said Maxor's CEO Mike Ellis. "It's obviously very expensive. We've got a very large, loyal workforce in Amarillo. I took it to the city leaders and ...

    A large pharmaceutical company will be staying in Amarillo after a multi-million dollar deal was created to keep them from leaving. After decades of being headquartered in Amarillo, Maxor National Pharmacy Services was looking into expansion opportunities that would cause them to move out of the city. "We didn't want to," said Maxor's CEO Mike Ellis. "It's obviously very expensive. We've got a very large, loyal workforce in Amarillo. I took it to the city leaders and ...

  • The biggest challenges facing small businesses

    The biggest challenges facing small businesses

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:26:41 GMT

    According to the annual Texas Small Business Needs Assessment Poll, access to capital is the top challenge facing small businesses.

    According to the annual Texas Small Business Needs Assessment Poll, access to capital is the top challenge facing small businesses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly