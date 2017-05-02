Meeting to discuss animal trapping - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Meeting to discuss animal trapping

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare will host a public meeting to discuss changes to the municipal code Wednesday, May 3.

The meeting will have presentations and discussions about making changes to the municipal code concerning establishing animal trapping standards as well as rooster to hen percentages. 

The meeting will be held at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you cannot attend this meeting, another meeting will be held Wednesday, May 10. 

