Moore County 'Crime of the Week'

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Moore County officials need your help identifying the suspects of this week's 'Crime of the Week'.

Over the weekend of April 21 through April 24, two engine computer modules were stolen off of two semi trucks parked at the Toot N Totum located at 1603 South Dumas Avenue. 

Officials say the suspects most likely have experience in semi trucks because of the way they removed the components. 

The suspects are described as a male and female who were in a dark colored BMW with no front license plate.

Officials say it would cost over $16,000 to replace the stolen items. 

If you have any information on this crime, contact Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online here

