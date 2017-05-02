Amarillo man sentenced for meth distribution

An Amarillo man has been sentenced to 168 months in federal prison after being convicted of meth distribution.

Juan Daniel Mares pleaded guilty in January 2017 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on September 10, 2015 he agreed to meet with an undercover Texas Department of Public Safety agent at a Walmart in Canton, Texas to sell him one pound of meth.

Officials say, Mares got into the agent's vehicle and gave the agent a shoe box containing 446 grams of meth in exchange for $6,100.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration, Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sheriff's Office and Randall County Sheriff's Office participated in the investigation.

