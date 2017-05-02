Amarillo man sentenced for meth distribution - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo man sentenced for meth distribution

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Randall County Jail SOURCE: Randall County Jail

An Amarillo man has been sentenced to 168 months in federal prison after being convicted of meth distribution. 

Juan Daniel Mares pleaded guilty in January 2017 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. 

According to court documents, on September 10, 2015 he agreed to meet with an undercover Texas Department of Public Safety agent at a Walmart in Canton, Texas to sell him one pound of meth.

Officials say, Mares got into the agent's vehicle and gave the agent a shoe box containing 446 grams of meth in exchange for $6,100. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration, Amarillo Police Department, Potter County Sheriff's Office and Randall County Sheriff's Office participated in the investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Hand massager recalled after shooting flames burn consumers

    Hand massager recalled after shooting flames burn consumers

    Close to 400,000 hand-held massagers are being recalled by the company HoMedics after numerous reports of smoking, sparks and shooting flames.

    Close to 400,000 hand-held massagers are being recalled by the company HoMedics after numerous reports of smoking, sparks and shooting flames.

  • Maxor to stay in Amarillo following multi-million dollar deal

    Maxor to stay in Amarillo following multi-million dollar deal

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-05-03 03:28:26 GMT

    A large pharmaceutical company will be staying in Amarillo after a multi-million dollar deal was created to keep them from leaving. After decades of being headquartered in Amarillo, Maxor National Pharmacy Services was looking into expansion opportunities that would cause them to move out of the city. "We didn't want to," said Maxor's CEO Mike Ellis. "It's obviously very expensive. We've got a very large, loyal workforce in Amarillo. I took it to the city leaders and ...

    A large pharmaceutical company will be staying in Amarillo after a multi-million dollar deal was created to keep them from leaving. After decades of being headquartered in Amarillo, Maxor National Pharmacy Services was looking into expansion opportunities that would cause them to move out of the city. "We didn't want to," said Maxor's CEO Mike Ellis. "It's obviously very expensive. We've got a very large, loyal workforce in Amarillo. I took it to the city leaders and ...

  • The biggest challenges facing small businesses

    The biggest challenges facing small businesses

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:26:41 GMT

    According to the annual Texas Small Business Needs Assessment Poll, access to capital is the top challenge facing small businesses.

    According to the annual Texas Small Business Needs Assessment Poll, access to capital is the top challenge facing small businesses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly