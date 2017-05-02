Crime of the Week: $1,000 offered for information on robbery suspects

Amarillo police are looking for two suspects who attempted to a rob a BNSF employee last week.

The intended victim was shot while sitting inside his car near the BNSF location on Johnson St. His injuries were described by police as non life-threatening.

The suspects were only described as a black male and a Hispanic male. Police are hoping to obtain more information on the two and released a video Tuesday of the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be left online at www.amapolice.org

