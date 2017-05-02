Report of skull fracture prompts massive recall on backpack carrier

A major injury to a child is causing one backpack carrier to be recalled today.

The company Osprey says their backpack carriers are causing falls which have so far resulted in one child with a skull fracture.

Close to $82,000 of the Poco child carrier are being pulled. Reports show that a child seated in the carrier can slip through the leg openings.

If you own one, Osprey says you should stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free seat pad insert. Consumers who previously received and installed the free seat pad insert in their carriers are not required to take further action.

The backpack carriers were sold at REI and specialty outdoor stores nationwide and online at amazon.com.

Osprey toll-free at 866-951-5197 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at pocoseatpad@ospreypacks.com or online at www.ospreypacks.com and click on “Poco Safety Notices” on the navigation bar at the top right hand corner of the page for more information.

Source: cpsc.gov