Baby booties recalled after rubber grips are found in infant's mouths

A choking hazard is causing the latest recall of baby booties and the company Zutano says they were sold nationwide.

Zutano makes the infant Cozie Bootie with a non-slip rubber grip on the bottom. The rubber "Z" grips on the bottoms are what is detaching, causing the choking hazard to babies. So far two reports have been made where a baby got the rubber piece in their mouth.

Company officials say consumers should stop using the booties immediately and take them away from children. Zutano says you will be able to get a full refund in the form of merchandise credit.

The Cozie Booties were sold nationwide at amazon.com and zutano.com.

Zutano Global toll-free at 866-314-8688 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@zutano.com or online at www.zutano.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or go directly to www.zrecall.com for more information.

Source: cpsc.gov