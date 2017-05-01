Friends and family remember plane crash victims

Investigators continue to review the scene where a small medical plane crashed, killing all three people on board.

On Saturday, Rico Aviation confirmed the loss of three crew members after a small air ambulance went down around midnight Friday.

Crew members were identified as Robin Shaw, who was a pilot for Rico Aviation, and Misty Nicholson and Scott Riola who were flight nurses.

All weekend friends and family shared their memories of Robin, Misty and Scott and many are still in disbelief they are gone.

A former instructor of Misty and Scott said he has found memories of the two, and said they were fine people and nurses.

Someone else told us, "Our medical community has lost a small group of intelligent and amazing professionals who effortlessly gave for welfare of others. They will not be forgotten."

Others said, "May you soar on angels wings and know you will always be remembered, your dedication and willingness to help others leaves a legacy that your loved ones will be proud of."

Lyndi Shadbolt, a professor and director for Amarillo College's Nursing Program, said, "Scott Riola was a May 2013 graduate of the Amarillo College Associate Degree Nursing Program. At his Nursing Pinning ceremony, he was honored by the ADN Faculty with a Clinical Performance award for graduates who exemplify the qualities of Professional Nursing. Scott exemplified those qualities of clinical competency, professional activities, professional relationships with faculty, peers, and clinical agencies, professional growth, and his potential for future contributions to the Nursing profession. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, co-workers and the professional community."

The National Transportation Safety Board and members from the Federal Aviation Administration will continue to work the scene for the next few days.

Right now the NTSB is looking for witnesses who saw the plane crash.

If you have any information, contact local authorities or the NTSB at 1-844-373-9922.

