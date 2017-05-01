Potter county AgriLife encourages healthier lifestyle through area program

The Potter County AgriLife Extension Office is now encouraging more adults and families to take on a healthier lifestyle.

On May 1, the extension office kicked off A 'Walk Across Texas' initiative at Medi Park.

About 168 community members walked around the park to start this eight week fitness competition.

'Walk Across Texas' is a program made into a game for area seniors, adults and their families.

The goal is for them to walk across Texas which is about 830 miles within the eight weeks.

If you want to get involved contact your local extension office.

