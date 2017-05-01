City election spending varies widely

Final financial reports have been submitted ahead of Saturday's election. / Source: KFDA

The election of city leaders is only days away, and candidates and supporters have filed the final financial report before Election Day.

The political action committee Amarillo Matters reported spending the most of any entity with a price tag of about $109,000. About a third of that went to consultants in Austin who provided services like polls and voter guides. The PAC also gave thousands to individual candidates for city offices and for the Amarillo College Board of Regents.

The reports cover activity from late March to late April.

It still has about $48,000 to spend.

Candidate for mayor Ginger Nelson spent the most for individuals at about $67,000. And she still has around $47,000 in reserve. She brought in a little more than $6,200 during the period.

Elaine Hays, candidate for Place One, brought in far more at $19,200. Her report shows she spent most of that but still has almost $9,000.

The next biggest fundraiser was Elisha Demerson, an incumbent running against challenger Hays. He reported collecting about $14,000 and spending $12,000. He retained $12,000 but has a campaign loan from Amarillo National Bank totaling $5,000.

On the other end of the money scale, mayor candidate Renea Dauntes reported raising and spending nothing.

Incumbent Mark Nair wasn't far behind with $635 coming in, all in contributions of less than $50, and spending $88.

