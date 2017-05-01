United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet gives to community agencies - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet gives to community agencies

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon's Youth Leadership Cabinet gave almost $37,000 to community agencies Monday, May 1. 

The group of around 70 students from Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, Highland Park and River Road school districts ran campaigns in their schools to raise the money. 

This year the cabinet received 14 applications form 12 local non-profits. They evaluated each application, toured each facility and met with the program directors in their evaluation process. 

Here is a list of the agencies selected to receive this year's allocations provided by United Way of Amarillo and Canyon: 

  • ARAD- $2,500
  • Adult Literacy- $2,834.50
  • Area Agency on Aging- Food Net- $2,500
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters- $2,500
  • Boy Scouts- $2,650
  • Catholic Charities Inner Faith Hunger Project- $2,988
  • Epilepsy- Art Program- $2,500
  • Epilepsy Summer Camp- $2,500
  • Girl Scouts- $2,650
  • Junior Achievement- $2,500
  • Salvation Army- $3,000.50
  • Texas Tech- Reach Out & Read- $2,500
  • Wesley Senior Citizen Program- $2,500
  • Wesley- Behind the Scenes- $2,834.57 

United Way's Youth Cabinet is "an opportunity for high school students to connect with the community by building on leadership skills, creating social awareness and actively engaging with the programs that work with United Way of Amarillo and Canyon". 

