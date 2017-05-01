Roads closed due to weekend storms

Oklahoma officials are still discouraging travel on major highways due to poor conditions following the weekend storms.

Conditions on U.S. Highway 56 from Boise City to New Mexico and Texas are poor, and the roadway on U.S. Highway 385 is still considered slick.

Both highways are open, but officials urge driving with caution.

U.S. Highway 56 to Texas County and State Highway 385 remain closed at this hour.

