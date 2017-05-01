Roads closed due to weekend storms - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Roads closed due to weekend storms

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
TEXAS COUNTY, OK (KFDA) -

Oklahoma officials are still discouraging travel on major highways due to poor conditions following the weekend storms.

Conditions on U.S. Highway 56 from Boise City to New Mexico and Texas are poor, and the roadway on U.S. Highway 385 is still considered slick.

Both highways are open, but officials urge driving with caution.

U.S. Highway 56 to Texas County and State Highway 385 remain closed at this hour. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly