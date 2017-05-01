Residents still without power after weekend storms

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Xcel Energy says only 333 people in the Texas Panhandle remain without power. All power should be restored for most residential customers by 8 p.m. tonight, according to spokesperson Wes Reeves. Oil field and irrigation customers may not have power restored until Tuesday.

Original article:

More than 10,000 customers are without power in the Oklahoma Panhandle after storms this weekend.

Tri-City Electric Cooperative reports the most impacted areas are in Texas, Cimarron and Morton Counties.

Crews have spent much of the weekend trying to restore power after wintry weather left more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Xcel Energy says most Texas customers should already have their power turned back on.

It is estimated nearly 70,000 people were affected across the area in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

