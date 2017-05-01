ENMU hosts Veteran Resource Event

Eastern New Mexico University will host a Veteran Resource Event on Tuesday, May 2.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. in the Campus Union Ballroom in Portales.

Over 45 agencies will be available to discuss health benefits, VA home loans, education benefits, finding employment, pensions for wartime veterans, how to overcome the struggle to fit back into the community and veterans' groups.

All veterans and interested parties are welcome to attend.

For more information on the resource event, call (575) 562-2195 or email enmu.veterans@enmu.edu.

