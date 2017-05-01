Ginger Powder recalled by Lords Organics Due to Possible Health Risk

LORDS ORGANICS is recalling Ginger Powder Product from AGF Organic Veda, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.



Product was distributed through ecommerce amazon.com online sales delivered through mail order postal delivery.



This problem is on the Organic Veda's Ginger Powder product that has Batch No: A324DGRP, MFD: AUG 2015, Best Before: July 2017 in 16 Oz clear jar with red color lid, manufactured by AGF Ltd.



There is no illnesses reported to date.

The recall was as the result of a voluntary recall program by the company as learnt by sampling that the finished products contained the bacteria in that batch. The company has ceased distribution of the product as precautionary measure and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Organic Veda Ginger Powder with the above stated batch are urged to return it to 7670 N Hollywood Way- A28, Burbank, CA 91504 for a full refund. Consumers are requested to return the product even if you have small or any quantity remaining.

Source: fda.gov